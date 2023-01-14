42 Abu Dhabi hosts 400 Emirati Students to explore their potential as the future coders of the Emirate

By Emirates247

In celebration of World Logic Day, 42 Abu Dhabi, the UAE capital’s innovative and disruptive coding school, collaborated with ADIA to host 400 Emirati high school students in the school’s campus to enable them to explore their potential as the future coders of the Emirate. The event allowed students to discover 42 Abu Dhabi’s revolutionary learning model, which aims to create a diverse and inclusive education infrastructure that empowers a future-ready workforce.

The event came as part of ADIA’s Computer Science and Math Development track, which was launched under its Early Preparation Programme (EPP), in line with ADIA’s efforts to invest in a talent pool of young UAE nationals who will contribute to unlocking the Emirate’s digital transformation.

During the event, students were provided with an in-depth understanding of computational thinking, algorithms, abstraction and pattern recognition problem-solving techniques that are at the foundation of computer science and many other subject areas and careers. Following the session, students completed an online problem-solving assessment designed to help them explore their interests in computational thinking and computer science.

Once the students successfully completed the challenge, they explored the school’s innovative campus, and took a deep dive into 42 Abu Dhabi’s peer-to-peer learning methodology, which fosters young talents to enable them to build innovative solutions and accelerate the Emirate’s digital economy. The event also allowed students to uncover the interpersonal skills which the coders’ acquire at 42 Abu Dhabi to enable them to secure leading positions in digital fields. These skills include collaboration, adaptation, creativity and critical thinking skills.

Marcos Muller Habig, Acting CEO of 42 Abu Dhabi, added: “We are honored to support ADIA’s EPP in hosting 400 young Emirati students with an interest in pursuing science and technology studies, as these are fields that are increasingly important for Abu Dhabi’s future development. This event was an opportunity for us to highlight 42 Abu Dhabi’s leading role as a talent incubator that is developing and upskilling the Emirate’s youth in the coding field.”

“42 Abu Dhabi’s participation in this initiative comes in line with our strategic vision to equip UAE nationals, empower national talents to pursue specialised careers in vital industries and create a community which enables people from all walks of life to learn how to code” he added.

42 Abu Dhabi is part of the global 42 Network, brought to Abu Dhabi by ADEK, to offer the world’s most disruptive coding and software development study program. 42 Abu Dhabi has evolved to become a hub that inspires a whole new generation of people to become coders who are empowered to shape the world that they live in through technology.

ADIA’s Early Preparation Programme identifies talented young UAE Nationals and provides them with guidance and support in shaping their future education and careers. It acts as a stepping-stone to ADIA’s Scholarship Programme, which sponsors eligible students to attend prominent universities around the world.

