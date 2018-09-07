Abdullah bin Zayed, British Foreign Secretary discuss latest regional, global issues

By Wam

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has met with Jeremy Hunt, British Foreign Secretary, as part of his official visit to the United Kingdom, UK.

During the meeting, both sides discussed the joint bilateral relations between the UAE and the UK, as well as the means of strengthening and developing them in all areas.

Both sides also exchanged opinions on regional developments and discussed several regional and international issues of mutual interest, including the situation in Yemen.

Sheikh Abdullah congratulated Hunt on his recent appointment while affirming that he is looking forward to improving their cooperation, to strengthen the bilateral relations between their countries.

Hunt welcomed the visit of Sheikh Abdullah while highlighting the well-established strategic relations between the two countries.

The meeting was attended by Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, and Sulaiman Hamed Al Mazrouei, UAE Ambassador to the UK.