Abdullah bin Zayed conveys President's condolences over death of Talal bin Abdulaziz

By Wam

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, conveyed the condolences of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, over the death of Prince Talal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, as he was received today, along with his accompanying delegation, by Prince Al-Waleed bin Talal bin Abdulaziz al Saud, at his palace in Al-Fakhiriya district here.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah relayed as well the condolences of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to bestow His mercy upon the soul of the prince and grant him paradise.

Along with H.H. Sheikh Abdullah, H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Sheikh Nahyan bin Saif bin Mohamed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, UAE Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education, Dr. Abdullah bin Mohammed Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Minister of Infrastructure Development, Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, Zaki Nusseibeh, Minister of State, Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State, and Faris Al Mazrouei, adviser to Ministry of Presidential Affairs, conveyed their sympathies and condolences to Prince Al-Waleed over the death of his father.