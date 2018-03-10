Abdullah bin Zayed opens UAE Embassy in Rwanda

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has opened the UAE Embassy premises in Kigali during his current state visit to Rwanda.

"The opening of the embassy translates the UAE's keenness to boost prospects of cooperation with Rwanda across different fields," said H.H. Sheikh Abdullah after cutting the ribbon and raising the curtain, inaugurating the new premises in the presence of the Rwandan Foreign Minister Louise Mushikiwabo.

The Rwandan top diplomat expressed satisfaction with the establishment of the UAE embassy, which, she said, comes as a step forward on the path to cultivate more fruitful relations between the two friendly countries.

Attending the opening were Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, and Abdullah Mohamed Al Tikawi, the UAE Non-resident Ambassador to Rwanda along with a number of Arab ambassadors accredited to the African country.