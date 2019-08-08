Abdullah bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of Guinea-Bissau

By Wam

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, today received Aristides Gomes, Prime Minister of Guinea-Bissau.

Their meeting was attended by Susie Barbosa, Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Communities of Guinea-Bissau, and Mamadou Sanou, Special Envoy to the President of Guinea Bissau and Non-Resident Ambassador to the UAE.

During the meeting, held at the ministry's headquarters in Abu Dhabi, both sides discussed the bilateral relations between the UAE and Guinea-Bissau, and ways of enhancing their overall cooperation.

They also exchanged their opinions on the latest regional developments and discussed several regional and international issues of common interest.

Sheikh Abdullah welcomed Gomes and his delegation while stressing his keenness to enhance the UAE’s bilateral relations with Guinea-Bissau.

Gomes expressed his country's desire to strengthen its cooperation with the UAE while praising its leading regional and international stature, and the vision of its leadership to achieve overall development.

With the attendance of Gomes, Sheikh Abdullah and Barbosa signed an agreement between their governments to avoid dual taxation and prevent tax evasion, as well as another agreement to promote and protect mutual investments, and a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, related to the political consultations between their respective ministries.