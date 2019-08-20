Abu Dhabi CP receives delegation of Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Programme

By Wam

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today received a delegation of the Mohamed bin Zayed Summer Jiu-Jitsu Programme for Syrians displaced by war as well as the UAE Jiu-Jitsu team who recently won the 4th Jiu-Jitsu Asian Championship, hosted in Mongolia in July.

H.H. Sheikh Mohamed congratulated the champs along with their technical and managerial staffs, noting that the dear win adds to the track record of sports distinction boasted by the UAE nationals regionally and internationally.

He expressed delight at the growing response and popularity enjoyed by this discipline of martial arts, which, he said, exacts high levels of endurance, dedication and strength, and ultimately contributes to grooming powerful and psychologically balanced generations capable of delivering the future for their nation.

The players expressed their happiness at meeting Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and appreciated his interest in the national sports sector in general and jiu-jitsu in particular.

The meting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation and Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance.

The UAE National Jiu Jitsu Team won the Asian championship after snatching 11 medals, including four golds, one silver and six bronzes.

The Mohammed Bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Programme, supported by UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, International Jiu-Jitsu Federation, Palms Sports and Etihad Airways, ran from 14th July to 8th August.

Under the programme, Emirati teenagers spent part of their summer living in the UAE-run Mrajeeb Al Fhood camp to teach jiu-jitsu to Syrians displaced by war.

The camp, which is supported by the Emirates Red Crescent, is home to almost 6,000 refugees.

Emirati pupils are assisting professional black-belt coaches, with two groups of 15 teenagers having lived in the camp for two weeks at a time, sharing meals and other facilities with those who have fled the war.