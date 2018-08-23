Abu Dhabi Crown Prince checks on UAE pilgrims’ well-being

By Wam

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has asked the official in charge of the UAE Hajj pilgrimage mission about the well-being of the country’s pilgrims in Saudi Arabia.

Dr Mohammed Matar Al Kaabi, Chairman of the General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments, said Sheikh Mohamed called to check on pilgrims’ conditions and the facilities provided by the mission to assist them while performing Hajj rituals. Sheikh Mohamed relayed his greetings and best wishes to the pilgrims on the occasion of Eid al-Adha.

Dr Al Kaabi expressed his appreciation for Sheikh Mohamed’s due care and interest in the pilgrim's affairs.