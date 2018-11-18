Abu Dhabi Crown Prince receives Pakistani Prime Minister

By Wam

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today received Imran Khan, Prime Minister of Pakistan, who is on an official visit to the country.

Upon his arrival at the Presidential Palace in Abu Dhabi, the Pakistani Prime Minister was accorded an official reception where the Pakistani national anthem was played, and a 21-gun salute was fired in his honour. Khan and his accompanying delegation were also greeted by a number of Sheikhs and senior officials who welcomed his visit to the country.

Amongst those welcoming the Pakistani official were H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser; H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Industry; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmad Al Jaber, Minister of State; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary-General of the Supreme National Security Council; Mohammed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court; Issa Saif bin Ablan Al Mazrouei, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces; and Hamad Al Zaabi, UAE Ambassador to Pakistan.

The Pakistani delegation included Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi; Minister of Finance Asad Umar; Minister of Petroleum Ghulam Sarwar Khan; Chief of Army Staff of the Pakistan Army, General Qamar Javed Bajwa; and the country's Ambassador to the UAE, Moazzam Ahmad Khan.

Photos: Wam