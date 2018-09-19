Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court organises lecture on cardiac health at Wahat Al Karama

By Wam

A lecture on cardiac health and the best ways to avoid heart attacks right from young age, was held today at Wahat Al Karama in Abu Dhabi, ahead of World Heart Day, observed on 29th September every year.

The lecture, which was organised by the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, in collaboration with Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, was attended by Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Director of the Martyrs Families' Affairs Office of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince, Saif Al Qubaisi, Executive Director of the Citizens Affairs, Ali Al Rumaithi, Executive Director of Support Services. Dr. Maha Barakat, Dr Maha Barakat, Senior Advisor, Abu Dhabi Executive Office and a number of senior officials.

While delivering the lecture, Dr Murat Tuczu, Chief of Cardiovascular Medicine at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, pointed to the main causes of heart attacks, including obesity, smoking, high blood pressure and complications from diabetes.

Following the lecture, the staff of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, toured Wahat Al Karama, a memorial for the UAE's brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the nation.

Wahat Al Karama comprises 31 massive aluminium-clad tablets, each leaning on the other, symbolising the unity, solidarity and mutual support that bind together the leadership and citizens of the United Arab Emirates with the servicemen and women who protect them.

At the end of their tour, the staff members prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the martyrs' souls in the heavens.