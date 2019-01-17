Abu Dhabi Crown Prince visits Sheikh Zayed Desert Learning Centre

By Wam

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, visited on Thursday the Sheikh Zayed Desert Learning Centre at Al Ain Zoo.

On his arrival at the Centre, His Highness was greeted by Ghanim Mubarak Al Hajeri, Director-General of the Al Ain Zoo and Aquarium Public Institution, along with Centre's employees.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed toured the Centre's five interactive galleries - the Sheikh Zayed Tribute Hall, Abu Dhabi Desert Over Time, Abu Dhabi's Living World, People of the Desert, and Looking to the Future. The galleries provide visitors a glimpse into a journey through time as stories and movies take them to the past, present and future of the UAE, to reconsider their relationship with the environment and encourage them to communicate with it and to adopt more sustainable lifestyles.

The Abu Dhabi Crown Prince was briefed by Centre staff on the various programmes and activities that the Centre engages in, including those that focus on the UAE's heritage and national identity, its flora and fauna, and desert traditions.

The Sheikh Zayed Desert Learning Centre is an important educational facility combining knowledge and learning through interactive exhibits, multimedia and visual materials that are specially designed for this centre by world-class experts and specialists. The UAE cultural guides at the Centre have been trained over the past years to provide a unique experience for visitors, providing them with a true picture of the UAE's natural environment.

Accompanying Sheikh Mohamed were Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Executive Director of the Martyrs' Families' Affairs Office of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, Dr. Ahmed Mubarak Al Mazroui, Secretary-General of the Executive Council of Abu Dhabi, Mohammed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, and Mohamed Ali Alabbar, Chairman of Emaar Properties.

Mohamed bin Zayed visits Al Ain's tourist destinations, residential projects

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, visited on Thursday a number of tourist areas and residential and development projects in the city of Al Ain.

His Highness began his tour at Green Mubazzarah, a natural landmark located at the bottom of Jebel Hafeet, offering natural hot springs. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed then inspected a number of housing projects for UAE citizens.

During the tour of the housing projects, His Highness affirmed the UAE President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, ensures that the nation's citizens are cared for, and that their issues and aspirations are addressed, carrying forward the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who, since the UAE inception, made sure that interests of Emiratis are at the core of the nation's development progress.

The Emirati housing development project at Jebel Hafeet will include 3,000 residential villas, covering an area of 4,535,000 square metres with a wide range of amenities like school, health and recreational facilities and eight mosques located at the Western base of Jebel Hafeet.

His Highness also inspected the Ain Al Fayda Lakes, and heard from official on relevant development projects and ideas being undertaken.

Accompanying Sheikh Mohamed were Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Executive Director of the Martyrs' Families' Affairs Office of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, Dr. Ahmed Mubarak Al Mazroui, Secretary-General of the Executive Council of Abu Dhabi, Mohammed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, and Mohamed Ali Alabbar, Chairman of Emaar Properties.

Mohamed bin Zayed meets with a number of Al Ain citizens at Qasr Al Muwaiji

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, met today with a number of Emirati citizens at Qasr Al Muwaiji in Al Ain, where he exchanged with them cordial talks about the deeply-rooted values of harmony, cohesion and communication in the UAE community as a one family, in addition to its traditions and strong ties that bring the country's leadership and its people under the umbrella of love and belonging to the homeland.

H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Zayed Higher Organisation for Humanitarian Care & Special Needs, ZHO, and other Sheikhs attended the meeting.

The audience recalled the efforts of the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and his keenness on enhancing the Emirati traditions and preserving its indigenous components that distinguish its national identity. They also commended the desire of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan to cherish the legacy of the Founding Father so as to pass on these values to the generations.

While speaking to the audience, Sheikh Mohamed highlighted the attention paid by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa to communicate and interact with the UAE citizens and reassure on their conditions.

On their part, the citizens expressed their happiness at the visit of Sheikh Mohamed while expressing loyalty and love for the wise leadership and wished further security and safety for the homeland as well as good health for President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa. They also said that the meetings reflect the strong cohesion and harmony between the leadership and the UAE citizens.

Sheikh Mohamed toured the palace exhibition that highlights the life and achievements of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa and his grooming for the for leadership with the guidance of his father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. The palace showcases the close and long-standing relationship between Qasr al Muwaiji and Abu Dhabi’s leaders.