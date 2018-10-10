Abu Dhabi Crown Prince witnesses ‘Mohamed bin Zayed Majlis for Future Generations’

By Wam

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, witnessed several sessions of the two-day "2nd Mohamed bin Zayed Majlis for Future Generations," which was held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed attended sessions presented by H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Affairs Authority, EAA, and Mohammed Alabbar, Chairman of Emaar Properties, who explained their leadership and management experiences and the values that aided their success, creativity and excellence while highlighting the inspiring founding leader, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who gave confidence to the UAE’s children and inspired them to love work and be loyal to the nation, which resulted in the UAE’s leading overall stature.

He toured the exhibition that is part of the Majlis, accompanied by Mohamed Khalifa Al Nuaimi, Director of the Education Affairs Office at the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court and Chairman of the Organising Committee of the Majlis, including the "Light Box Pavilion" that provided information and data on health, agriculture and artificial intelligence.

H.H. Sheikh Mohamed also visited the "Policy Makers Challenge Pavilion," which aims to empower the youth to face their challenges, as well as the "Sports Pavilion," where he met with people of determination who are athletes.

His Highness expressed his happiness at the participation of the nation’s leading youth, as well as his pride at the level of demand to participate in the Majlis, reflecting the interest of the UAE’s youth to shape their ideas and visions for their future and benefit from their experiences, armed with ideology, knowledge and sciences, which will enable them to take on various types of work and lead the future.

"We are confident in the role of the UAE’s ambitious youth, and we believe in their abilities to create the country’s present and future. We always aim to qualify, motivate and empower them to take the nation’s flag and carry it to our supreme glory," he said.

H.H. Sheikh Mohamed called on the youth to work hard and with dedication and determination to achieve their ambitions, as they are the makers of a prosperous future and its leaders and hope.

He thanked the participants of the Majlis, which was organised by the Education Affairs Office at the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court, under his patronage.

The majlis brought together over 3,500 students, senior local officials and prominent thinkers, under the theme, "The Leaders of Today Meet the Leaders of Tomorrow," through over 300 sessions and workshops and six interactive platforms in the areas of science, technology, entrepreneurship, leadership, development, sports, fitness, culture and the media.

H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chief of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of the Zayed Higher Organisation for Humanitarian Care and Special Needs, ZHO, and Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister for Tolerance, also attended the final day of the Majlis.