Ahmed bin Mohammed honours winners of MBR Arabic Language Award

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation, honoured the winners of the 4th Mohammed bin Rashid Arabic Language Award, during a ceremony that took place today in Dubai.

The event was attended by Dr. Yousef A. Al Othaimeen, Secretary-General of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, OIC, Dr. Ali Moussa, Secretary-General of the Arabic Language International Council, and Mohamed Al Murr, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Mohammed bin Rashid Arabic Language Award.

Also present were Hussain Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education and Chairman of the Award’s Board of Directors, Dr. Abdulla Al Karam, Director-General of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority, KHDA, and Eng. Dawood Abdulrahman Al Hajiri, Director-General of the Dubai Municipality.

The winners of this year’s award included: - "My Childhood, My Treasure," which won the award for "Best Early-Age Arabic learning Initiative."

- "Arabic Language Network," which won in the "Best Initiative in Teaching Arabic in Primary School from Grades 1 to 12."

- The "I Love Arabic" Series, which won the award for "Best Arabic Learning Initiative for Non-Arabic Speakers."

- "Nabtaker," which won the award for "Best Digital Content Developer Initiative."

- "Iftah Ya Simsim" Channel and Magazine, which won the award for "Serving the Arabic Language through Media."

- "Arabic Language Protection Law" by the Jordan Academy of Arabic won the award for "Best Linguistic Policy for Promoting the Arabic Language."

- The "Arabisation and Unification of Terminology Project" of the Arab League Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organisation won the award in the category of Translation and Arabisation.

- The World Association for Al Azhar Graduates won the award for "Best Artistic and Cultural Work that Serves the Arabic Language," for its initiative, titled, "Nour wa Bawabat El Tarikh Series" (Nour and Gate of History Series).

- Prof. Jonathan Owens from the University of Bayreuth in Germany received a special recognition award for his efforts to serve the Arabic language.

The award’s jury, chaired by Bilal Al Budour, Secretary-General of the Award, received 962 nominations from 38 countries, out of which 235 nominations were shortlisted. The largest number of nominations came from Algeria, Morocco and Egypt.

The award is an initiative that was launched by the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, to promote and facilitate the learning and teaching of the Arabic language and enhance its status.