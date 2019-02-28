Ajman CP, Bahraini Minister discuss cooperation

By Wam

H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, has received, in his office at the Ruler's Court, Dr. Majid bin Ali Al Nuaimi, Minister of Education in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

During the meeting, they reviewed the bilateral cooperation relations between the two brotherly countries and ways of boosting them, especially in the field of education. The meeting also touched on a number of issues relevant to the edcational field in the UAE and the region.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Ahmed bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Representative of His Highness the Ruler Ajman for Administrative and Financial Affairs, H.H. Sheikh Majid bin Saeed Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Ruler's Court, along with a number of senior officials.