Ajman Ruler and South African Ambassador explore cooperation

By Wam

H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, has received Saad Kachalia, Ambassador of South Africa to the UAE, who came to greet Sheikh Humaid on the occasion of assuming his duties as ambassador to the country.

The Ajman Ruler welcomed Kachalia and wished him success in carrying out his role in reinforcing the overall cooperation between the UAE and the South Africa.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed expanding cooperation between their countries for the benefit of the two friendly peoples.

Ambassador Kachalia lauded the joint coordination between the two countries in various sectors, and the development witnessed by the UAE in general and Ajman in particular in all fields.

The meeting was attended by a numbers of Sheikhs and senior officials.