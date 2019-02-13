Ajman Ruler, Belgium Ambassador fostering ties

By Wam

H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, on Wednesday, received Peter Claes, the new Ambassador of the Kingdom of Belgium to the UAE.

At the meeting, Sheikh Humaid welcomed Claes and wished him success in carrying out his duties to enhance mutual cooperation between the two friendly countries.

The two sides discussed ties between the UAE and Belgium, and means of boosting them for the interest of their peoples.

For his part, the ambassador hailed the friendly relations that link the two countries across various sectors, praising the comprehensive cultural renaissance witnessed by the UAE in general and Ajman especially in the health, education, urban planning, economic, cultural, and social sectors.

The meeting was attended by Sheikhs and senior officials.