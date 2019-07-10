Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive copy of 2030 urban development plan of Masfout, Al Manama

By Wam

H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, and H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Ajman Executive Council, received a copy of the urban development plan of the cities of Masfout and Al Manama for 2030.

The plan was prepared by the Municipality and Planning Department and supervised by Dr. Eng. Mohammed bin Omair Al Muhairi, Executive Director of the Infrastructure Development Sector, Eng. Ali Al Shehhi, Director of the Planning and Survey Department, and Eng. Aliaa Al Shamsi, Director of the Urban Plan Project of Msfout and Al Manama.

Sheikh Humaid and Sheikh Ammar listened to a presentation by Dr. Al Muhairi and his team about the plan, which highlighted the careful planning of the department and the efficiency of its workers.

The team also noted the importance of the project and the department’s efforts to adopt an integrated system to achieve the emirate’s sustainable urban development.

Sheikh Humaid and Sheikh Ammar learnt about the department’s keenness to launch key projects and activities that aim to create a sustainable city, as well as generate tools to achieve sustainable development, and create partnerships with relevant authorities and development partners committed to the emirate’s future vision and the efficient use of available natural and financial resources.

The team’s members also presented a summary of the plan’s phases to Sheikh Humaid and Sheikh Ammar, as well as the combined efforts to ensure the smart growth of Ajman, highlighting their complete understanding of the relevant challenges and available opportunities, as well as related strategic and economic studies that influenced the urban expansion of Al Manama and Masfout.