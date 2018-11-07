Ajman Ruler inspects car from the "Kashta Project" fleet

By Wam

H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, inspected, in the courtyard of the Ruler’s Court, with the attendance of H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, one of the cars of the "Kashta Project" fleet, which will be launched at the start of December.

The project, which is being implemented in cooperation between the Tourism Development Department and Public Transport Corporation of Ajman, aims to provide vehicles for tourists and visitors, as well as UAE nationals and residents, who wish to tour around Ajman and view its key tourism and heritage sites.

Sheikh Humaid was accompanied while inspecting the car by Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Tourism Development Department; Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Municipality and Planning Department; Sheikh Dr. Majid bin Saeed Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Ajman Ruler’s Court; Eng. Omar Ahmed bin Omair, Director of the Public Transport Corporation of Ajman, and other senior officials.

Sheikh Humaid and the attendees listened to a presentation about the importance of the project, which will connect key tourism sites in Ajman.

Eng. bin Omair said that the corporation aims to develop and diversify the emirate’s tourism transport system, in cooperation with the Tourism Development Department, due to its current importance, especially as Ajman has witnessed a rise in the number of visitors, reaching 544,447 in 2017.

He added that the fleet will include five off-road vehicles that will transport tourists around the emirate, as well as tour guides who will explain and introduce heritage areas and provide information.

The signing of an agreement between the corporation and the department and the launch of the fleet reflects the corporation’s efforts to develop the emirate’s tourism transport sector and will enable it to harness its capabilities, help the emirate achieve economic, social and investment advancement, and help realise the Ajman Vision 2021.