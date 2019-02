By Wam

H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Executive Council, has issued an Emiri Decree on reducing 'public hygiene services fees' by 40 percent, starting 1st March 2019.

The Decree stipulates the reduction of fees for public cleaning services registered in list No. 01 attached to Emiri Decree No. 05 of 2017.

The Decree shall be published in the Official Gazette and shall enter into force as from 1st March 2019.