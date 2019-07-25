Amal Al Qubaisi invites Chairman of Russian State Duma to UAE

By Wam

Dr. Amal Abdullah Al Qubaisi, Speaker of the Federal National Council, FNC, invited the Chairman of the Russian State Duma to visit the UAE and the FNC, to participate the UAE-Russia Parliamentary Friendship Committee.

She passed on the invitation to Sergey Kuznetsov, Ambassador of Russia to the UAE, during their meeting at the FNC’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi.

Dr. Al Qubaisi highlighted the keenness of the UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to strengthen its existing partnership with Russia and invest in opportunities for parliamentary, cultural, tourism, investment, academic, space and renewable energy cooperation, which will achieve their common interests.

She then noted that, since 2016, the parliamentary relations between the UAE and Russia have witnessed considerable development with greater coordination on issues of mutual interest. They are now at their best levels, through mutual visits by officials from both parliamentary institutions.

The signing of a Memorandum of Understanding and Cooperation, along with various discussions have aimed to unify their stance on national, regional and international issues and promote their role in supporting the directives of their leadership to achieve the aspirations of their peoples.

Kuznetsov expressed his admiration for the UAE’s overall advancement while asserting that the existing cooperation between the UAE and Russia is supported by the leadership.