Dubai CP attends main session of World Economic Forum

By Wam

The Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, attended today the main session of the forty-ninth edition of the World Economic Forum, which takes place in Davos, Switzerland, from 22nd to 25th January.

The theme of the summit this year is 'Globalisation 4.0: Shaping a Global Architecture in the Age of the Fourth Industrial Revolution', under which the leaders will be discussing how to build a better version of globalisation.

Minister of Cabinet Affairs and the Future, Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, also attended the main session along with a number of senior officials.

Panelists at the main session of Davos 2019 included Founder and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum Professor Klaus Schwab, Director of Strategic Initiatives at Feeding America Julia Luscombe, Founder and CEO of KESK Basima Abdulrahman, among others.

Panelists discussed the challenges of the 4th industrial revolution and developing proactive solutions to meet challenges facing communities due to instability of communities. They also mulled over topics concerning the transformative power of the 4th industrial revolution among others.

The Forum attendees held talks on the challenges related to how to effectively set up and manage various ecosystems so they optimise value and confer a competitive edge.