Dubai Crown Prince meets Apple CEO

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, has met with Apple CEO Tim Cook at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

During the meeting, Sheikh Hamdan affirmed that the UAE and Dubai’s experiments present a model for development and offer an incubator for innovation and technology. He said Dubai became a global magnet for international companies and entrepreneurs as the emirate offers good opportunities to help business leaders to transform their plans and ideas to reality.

His Highness highlighted the important role of leading technology companies in developing the future of digital economy. He said technology companies actively contribute in developing global economy by developing the technical infrastructure for digital investments and knowledge based economy.

Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and The Future; Mariam Hareb Almheiri, Minister of State for Food Security; Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence; Mohammed Ibrahim AI Shaibani, Director-General of His Highness the Ruler's Court; Abdullah Al Basti, Secretary-General of the Executive Council of Dubai; and Abdullah bin Touq, Secretary- General of the UAE Cabinet.