Dubai Ruler forms ‘Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences’ Board of Trustees

In his capacity as the Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister, has issued Decree No. 23 of 2019 forming the Board of Trustees of the Mohammed bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences. H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum chairs the new Board.

The Board is composed of Dr. Raja Easa Al Gurg, as Vice Chairperson of the Board, and Abdul Rahman Mohammed Al Owais, Humaid Mohammed Al Qatami, Abdullah Abdul Rahman Al Shaibani, Dr. Abdulla Mohamed Al Karam, Dr. Amer Ahmad Sharif, Professor Ian Andrew Greer, and Dr. Alawi Alsheikh-Ali as members.

The Board will serve for a renewable three years term. The Decree is valid from the date of issuance and shall be published in the Official Gazette.