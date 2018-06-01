Dubai Ruler reshuffles Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment Board

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has issued Decree No. 22 of 2018 reshuffling the Board of the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment, under the chairmanship of Mohammad Ibrahim Al Shaibani.

The Vice Chairman of the new Board is Sultan Butti bin Mejren. Other members of the new Board include Dawood Abdulrahman Al Hajri, Abdullah Fadel Al Mazroui, Obaid Saeed Meshar, Huda Hamdan Al Humairi and the CEO of the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment.

The new Board serves for a renewable term of three years. The Decree is valid from its date of issuance and shall be published in the Official Gazette.

