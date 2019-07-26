Emirati students graduate summer course preparing for post-oil era

By Wam

'Sandooq Al Watan,' the national initiative launched by prominent Emirati businessmen to support research projects for the post-oil era, organised the graduation ceremony of 120 participants in the summer course activities under 'Our Talent' programme.

Developing the knowledge capabilities and skills of students in various practical fields, the 'Our Talent' programme keeps them updated with the enormous technological developments, and strengthen their capabilities for creativity and innovation in the most vital scientific fields that represent the world’s future.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister for Tolerance who witnessed the ceremony, said, "Our youth today are the future leaders of a better tomorrow for our country, because through their capability to see a better future and their creativities in working on innovative solutions, we guarantee arriving at new prospects of development and prosperity for our community."

The celebration, which was held in the Khalifa University in Abu Dhabi, was also attended by Shamma bint Suhail Faris Al Mazrui, Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Chairperson of the Federal Youth Authority; Mohammed Taj Al Deen Al Qadi, Director-General of Sandooq Al Watan; and group of specialists and officials from supporting bodies and companies.

The initiative, which was organised by Sandooq Al Watan in cooperation with an elite group of strategic partners including Aldar Company, Ali & Sons Group, and Emaar Properties, targeted Emirati students in the age group of 10 to 17 years. It organised specialised scientific programmes to discover their special interests and develop them. The programmes also helped to build a community of gifted students through joint experiments and teamwork .

Over the course of the past weeks, Sandooq Al Watan held lectures and workshops in eight specialised programmes that included Artificial Intelligence, mathematics, robotics, entrepreneurship, space science, water sectors, energy, and biomedicine. The lectures motivated the students to invent and innovate through designing robots and placing scenarios and solutions for especially designed scientific problems, using databases and the scientific information with them.

Based on the study’s data, Sandooq Al Watan decided to launch the second stage of 'Our Talent' programme in the Ajman emirate under the patronage of Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Ajman Municipality and Planning Department and Chairman of the Supreme Committee for Digital Transformation.