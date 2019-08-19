Fujairah CP receives Martial Arts Club players

By Wam

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, has said that excellence is a characteristic of the Emirati people, carrying on the values of distinction and leadership that the UAE represents.

The Fujairah Crown Prince made this statement as he received members of the Fujairah Martial Arts Club, who attained excellent results at the Al Hassan International Taekwondo Championship and the West Asia Judo Championship held recently in the Jordanian capital, Amman. The players won four gold, three silver and two bronze medals in the first championship, and one gold and four bronze medals in the second one.

Sheikh Mohammed hailed the achievements of the winners and praised the efforts of the club's management. He also urged the players to continue excelling and achieving more success.

Ahmed Hamdan Al Zeyoudi, Executive Director of the Fujairah Martial Arts Club, expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Fujairah Crown Prince for his continuous support to the club and its players.