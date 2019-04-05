Fujairah Ruler offers condolences on death of widow of Sheikh Abdullah Al Sharqi

By Wam

H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, accompanied by H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah and other Sheikhs, has offered condolences on death of Moza bint Mohammed Al Dhanahani, widow of Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamdan Al Sharqi.

While visiting the mourning majlis at Dibba Al Fujairah, Sheikh Hamad expressed his heartfelt sympathy to the family of the deceased, praying to Allah the Almighty to rest her soul in Paradise and to grant patience and solace to her family.