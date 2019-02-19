Fujairah Ruler receives Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun

By Wam

H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah has emphasised the importance of strategic development plans of the Fujairah International Airport, saying that it should keep up with the growth of national economy, future requirements, and strategic investments in the country.

This came when Sheikh Hamad received today at Al Rumailah Palace Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Vice Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Airports.

During the meeting, they discussed the future plans to develop Fujairah International Airport.

A number of officials attended the meeting.