Gargash receives Gambian Foreign Minister

By Wam

Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, has met with Mamadou Tangara, Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad.

The two sides reviewed current ties between the two countries, and the outcomes of the latest meeting between His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and President Adama Barrow of Gambia.

During the meeting, which took place at MoFAIC headquarters in Abu Dhabi, Gargash and Tangara also discussed means to further improve bilateral relations between the UAE and Gambia.