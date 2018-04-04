Hamdan bin Rashid attends mass wedding in Dubai

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Minister of Finance and Chairman of Dubai Municipality, DM, on Tuesday night attended the ninth joint mass wedding celebrations of Dubai government employees in Dubai.

The 'Dubai Wedding' ceremony took place at the Dubai World Trade Centre with the participation of 48 bridegrooms from Dubai Municipality, Dubai Health Authority, DHA, and the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department, IACAD.

The Dubai Wedding, held under the patronage of Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid, was also attended by Humaid Al Qatami, Director-General of DHA, Dr. Hamad Al Shaibani, Director-General of IACAD, and Dawood Al Hajiri, Director-General of Dubai Municipality, as well as dignitaries and family members of the brides and bridegrooms.

Al Hajiri said the mass ceremony comes as part of the country's policy to create a happy society and provide high standards of living, promote well-being, solidarity and cooperation within the community.

He said the Municipality has been involved with the employees of the local government departments for nine years in conducting the mass wedding, helping them to shoulder the burdens and requirements of establishing stable and happy families.

"On the occasion of the 'Year of Zayed', we do not forget the great role he played in supporting the idea of mass wedding between the young men and women of the country. He had encouraged the youth of the country to marry by organising mass wedding ceremonies to reduce the expenses, especially in the beginning of their lives," he added.

Al Qatami said, "The mass wedding is in line with the approach established by Sheikh Zayed and is an extension of the generous care enjoyed by the people of the UAE from President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai," he added.

Al Shaibani said, "Dubai government departments, especially DM and DHA are happy to celebrate this occasion with our sons and daughters and it is a true interpretation of standing united in supporting the people of the UAE and sharing their happiness."