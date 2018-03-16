Hamdan bin Rashid opens Dubai International Arabian Horse Championship and Fair 2018

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and UAE Minister of Finance, on Thursday officially inaugurated the 15th Dubai International Arabian Horse Championship, the 14th Dubai International Horse Fair, and simultaneous events running at the Dubai World Trade Centre, DWTC, until 17th March.

As two of the region’s most important Arabian equine platforms, the co-located events will gather a host of global and regional equine industry players across every professional and recreational segment, from stable and horse owners, breeders, professionals and veterinarians, to service and care providers, specialist product providers, leisure riders and everyday horse enthusiasts.

Held over three days, the Dubai International Arabian Horse Championship is a showcase and competition of the heritage, beauty and agility of the world’s finest Arabian horses, with a prize money of US$4 million (AED15 million).

"We thank the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and Sheikh Hamdan, for their on-going support and patronage of the Dubai International Arabian Horse Championship & Fair," said Ziad Abdullah Galadari, Chairman, Higher Organising Committee of the Dubai International Arabian Horse Championship.

"The Middle East is globally recognised as an equestrian hub and world-class events hosted in the UAE continue to showcase the legendary grace, beauty, speed and power of Arabian thoroughbreds in an accessible, family-orientated environment," he added.

In addition to showcasing the region’s lucrative equine industry, the Dubai International Horse Fair will provide several exciting activities for families and the general public including an equestrian-themed Art Gallery and a celebration of local culture in the form of the Heritage Village, which will showcase the UAE’s authentic cuisine, clothing, handicraft and calligraphy. Adding to the exciting line-up are pony show jumping demonstrations, Spanish horse performances, a petting zoo, Dubai Police canine unit demonstrations, opportunities to adopt pets via the Ras al-Khaimah Animal Welfare Centre and traditional dance routines among others.