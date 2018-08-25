Hazza bin Zayed congratulates Saudi Arabia on successful Hajj season

By Wam

H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has congratulated the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on the successful completion of this year's Hajj season.

"Sincerest congratulations to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on the impressive success of this Hajj season," said Sheikh Hazza.

"The Kingdom spares no effort to serve pilgrims coming from all over the world without discrimination against any fellow Muslims, and Saudi authorities have proved anew their ability to ensure successful management of the pilgrimage rituals."