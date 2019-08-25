Indian Prime Minister wraps up two-day state visit to UAE

By Wam

Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi left Abu Dhabi on Saturday capping a two-day state visit to the UAE.

Modi was seen off at Presidential Terminal at Abu Dhabi International Airport by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Affairs Authority, Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary-General of the Supreme National Security Council, Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, and Dr. Ahmed Abdul Rahman Al Banna, UAE Ambassador to India.