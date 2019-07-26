Joint Statement by the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Indonesia

By Wam

The United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Indonesia have issued a joint statement following the state visit made by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to the Republic of Indonesia 24 July 2019.

Following is the full text of the statement: At the invitation of President Joko Widodo of the Republic of Indonesia, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi/Deputy Supreme Commander of the United Arab Emirates Armed Forces, visited Indonesia on 24 July 2019. On this occasion, President Joko Widodo and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan held a meeting at the Presidential Palace in Bogor on 24 July 2019.

The visit was historical and important milestone of the long-standing and brotherly ties of friendship and bilateral cooperation between the two countries, founded upon close historical bonds, shared principles, mutual interests, and respect for each other’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as common aspiration for international peace, stability and prosperity.

During the Visit, President Joko Widodo and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan held a friendly, productive and constructive talk, as well as in-depth exchange of views, which lead to an important consensus and resolve to further strengthening bilateral, regional and international cooperation on a wide range of issues.

The two Leaders affirmed their commitment to increase collaboration between Indonesia and the UAE, taking advantage of the enormous opportunities for economic and development cooperation, as well as to fostering friendship and mutual understanding between the peoples of the two countries.

Both Leaders underlined the importance of enhancing economic cooperation. In this regard, they welcomed the signing of agreements in the economic sector, particularly the Agreement for Promotion and Reciprocal Protection of Investment, as well as the Amendment of the Agreement on the Avoidance of Double Taxation and the Prevention of Fiscal Evasion, which would further facilitate investment, trade, and other forms of economic cooperation between the two nations.

The Leaders gave particular emphasis on cooperation in the energy sector, both oil and gas, as well as renewable energy. The two Leaders welcomed the agreement between PT Pertamina and Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) on the establishment of comprehensive partnership, covering collaborations from upstream to downstream business activities that would create synergy between the two state-owned enterprises. Both Leaders also welcomed the cooperation agreement between PT Chandra Asri, ADNOC and OMV on the development of naphta cracker and petrochemical complex.

The two Leaders expressed mutual commitment to push for the realization of other cooperation in the development of infrastructure in Indonesia, which include, among others, seaports, airports, container terminals, and industrial zones. The Leaders were encouraged by the cooperation established by PT Pelabuhan Indonesia Maspion and DP World to develop and operate the Maspion Container Terminal in Gresik with a potential value of US$ 1.2 billion. The Leaders highlighted the need to establish investment cooperation in developing Indonesia’s new tourism destination, including in Mandalika. The Leaders also expressed support for Indonesia’s state-owned construction companies’ interest to expand their participation in the development of infrastructure and construction projects in the UAE.

Both Leaders shared common drive to collaborate in promoting and developing the halal industry to take full advantage of the potentials and opportunities presented by the increasingly growing global halal market. In this regard, President Joko Widodo invited the Crown Prince to attend the upcoming Halal Industry Summit to be held in Indonesia in October/November 2020.

As part of the Muslim ummah, Indonesia and the UAE are committed to working closely in promoting Islamic moderation and spreading the message of peace, compassion and tolerance, to present the true meaning of Islam as rahmatan lil ‘ālamīn. The two Leaders were also committed to promote diversity and plurality, in the midst of growing intolerance, radicalism and extremism. President Joko Widodo commended the UAE Government for the resolve to establish UAE as a global capital for tolerance, through sustainable institutional efforts to instil the values of tolerance, dialogue, coexistence and openness in its society, signified in the proclamation of 2019 as the Year of Tolerance.

The Leaders exchanged views on regional and international issues of common interest, including cooperation to contribute to peaceful resolution of disputes within the region and beyond. Both sides underlined similar position and commitment in promoting sustainable and equitable development that foster peace and stability. Both Leaders also discussed issues related to the future of Palestine and their common support for the independence of the State of Palestine, in the border of 4 June 1967 with East Jerusalem as its capital, as the basis for the two-state solution.

The two Leaders welcomed the conclusion of the following agreements/arrangements: - Agreement for Promotion and Reciprocal Protection of Investment - Memorandum of Understanding on Establishment of a Joint Committee for Consular Affairs - Letter of Intent on Cooperation in the Field of Defence - Amendment of the Agreement on the Avoidance of Double Taxation and the Prevention of Fiscal Evasion - Memorandum of Understanding on Cultural Cooperation - Memorandum of Understanding on Marine and Fisheries - Memorandum of Understanding on Industrial Cooperation - Memorandum of Understanding on Tourism Cooperation - Agreement on Cooperation and Mutual Administrative Assistance in Customs Matters.

Mohamed bin Zayed visits Indonesia's Bogor Botanical Gardens

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, accompanied by President Joko Widodo of Indonesia, visited the Bogor Botanical Gardens, south of Jakarta.

Located in Bogor city centre, the botanical gardens adjoin the Bogor Presidential Palace, spanning an area of 210 acres, with thousands of different trees and plant species of various origins.

During the visit, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and President Widodo planted a tree as a symbolic gesture of the deep friendly ties between the two countries.

His Highness left a note in the Bogo Palace VIP Visitor's Book, saying, "I was pleased to visit the friendly Republic of Indonesia, and to have met with President Joko Widodo. I would like to express my thanks and appreciation for the warm reception and hospitality received. The bilateral ties between our two countries are strong, and I hope that they continue to grow and progress in the future, in the interest of the two friendly nations and their peoples."

The two parties planted the Agathis dammara, an evergreen coniferous timber tree native to Indonesia's Moluccas, Celebes and the Philippines. The tree is a source of dammar gum, also known as cat-eye resin.

H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chief of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, and Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Industry also accompanied His Highness on the tour.

The agreements are as follows: 1) An agreement on the protection and promotion of investments was signed from the UAE side by Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State, and Retno Marsudi, Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs.

2) A Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, for the establishment of a joint consular committee was also signed by Al Jaber and Marsudi.

3) An MoU in defence cooperation was signed by Al Jaber and Ryamizard Ryacudu, Minister of Defence of Indonesia.

4) An MoU in the field of fisheries on behalf of the UAE's Ministry of Climate Change and the Environment was inked by Al Jaber and Susi Pudjiastuti, Indonesia's Minister of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries.

5) An agreement to amend the Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement was signed on 11th November, 1995, by Al Jaber and Indonesia's Finance Minister, Sri Mulyani.

6) A cooperation agreement in the field of mutual administrative assistance in customs affairs was signed by Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri, Minister of Economy, and Mulyani.

7) An MoU in the tourism sector was signed by the UAE's Minister of Economy and Arief Yahya, Indonesia's Minister of Tourism.

8) An MoU on cultural cooperation was signed by Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development, and Muhadjir Effendy, Indonesia's Minister of Education and Culture.

9) An MoU on industry development was signed by Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Industry, and Airlangga Hartarto, Indonesia's Minister of Industry.

10) A comprehensive strategic framework agreement in the field of refining, petrochemicals, retail, marketing of LPG and liquefied natural gas was signed by Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State and ADNOC Group CEO, and Nicke Widyawati, CEO of Pertamina.

11) An MoU between Abu Dhabi's Mubadala and Indonesia's Chandra Asri Petrochemical was signed by Musabbeh Al Kaabi, CEO of the Petroleum and Petrochemicals platform in the Mubadala Investment Company, and Dr. Rainer Seele, CEO of OMV, and Erwin Ciputra, President Director of PT Chandra Asri Petrochemical Tbk and PT Chandra Asri Perkasa.

12) An MoU between DP World and Maspion Group was signed by Sultan Bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO of DP World, and Alim Markus, President Director of the Maspion Group.

The delegation accompanying His Highness Sheikh Mohamed includes H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chief of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, Sheikh Mohammad bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Airports.

Also accompanying Sheikh Mohamed are Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri, Minister of Economy, Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Industry, Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education, Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development, Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State, Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary-General of the Supreme National Security Council, Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority, Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Crown Prince's Court of Abu Dhabi, Sheikha Hessa bint Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, and Mohammed Abdullah bin Mutlaq Al Ghafli, UAE Ambassador to Indonesia, and several other senior officials.