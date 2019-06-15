King of Malaysia leaves UAE

By Wam

His Majesty Sultan Abdullah bin Sultan Ahmad Shah, King of Malaysia, left the UAE on Fridat after a two-day state visit.

The King was seen off at the Presidential Terminal in Abu Dhabi by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, Sultan bin Saeed Al Badi Al Dhaheri, Minister of Justice, and Khalid Ghanim Al Ghaith, UAE Ambassador to Kuala Lumpur, were present as the Malaysian leader left the country.