Maktoum bin Mohammed chairs meeting of Strategic Affairs Council

H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and First Deputy Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai today chaired a meeting of Strategic Affairs Council held at Emirates Towers. H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Chairman of the Executive Council also attended the meeting.

During the meeting, Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed said that the government places high priority on the healthcare sector, adding that it is developing initiatives to advance its goal for a healthier society and support the objectives of the Dubai Plan 2021.

His Highness reviewed a proposal presented by the Dubai Healthcare Authority, DHA, to set up a specialised centre for cardiovascular diseases in Dubai in partnership with the private sector. He also reviewed a study that highlighted the importance of cardiovascular centres, increasing the quality of healthcare services amidst the growing incidence of chronic illnesses, and enhancing health insurance to cover the majority of the population.

The Council also discussed a proposed legislation aimed at protecting key sectors, achieving the goal of ‘zero crime’ and increasing the awareness of society. The Council also reviewed a series of policies and initiatives aimed at supporting government work and improving services provided to Dubai residents.