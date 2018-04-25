Maktoum bin Mohammed honours winners of Business Excellence Awards

H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation, attended the 24th annual Business Excellence Awards hosted by the Department of Economic Development, DED, in Dubai, and honoured 40 winners of Dubai Quality Award, DQA, Dubai Human Development Award, DHDA, Dubai Service Excellence Scheme, DSES, for their outstanding pursuit of excellence during 2017.

The Awards were held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

Emirates Gas and Transguard Cash received the coveted Dubai Quality Award 2017 from Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed, while Fujairah Police General Headquarters, the National Bank of Ras al-Khaimah, Aster Hospital - Mankhool Branch, Deyaar Owners Association Management, Gulf Medical University and Global Green Bridge Contracting received the Dubai Quality Appreciation Award highest score by sector. His Highness also honoured the French Business Council in Dubai and the Northern Emirates for winning the Dubai Quality Appreciation Award for Representative Entities by highest score.

Dubai Courts, AW Rostamani Group, Union National Bank, Al Ain Hospital and Corniche Hospital received the Dubai Human Development Award, while Network International, Al Gharbia Hospitals, Aster Pharmacy Group, British Orchard Nursery - Dubai Silicon Oasis Branch and Thumbay Group received the Dubai Human Development Appreciation Award highest score by sector from Sheikh Maktoum.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed honoured the 18 Best Service Performance Brands from the participants in the Dubai Service Excellence Scheme during 2017. The winners were Arabian Automobiles – Nissan, EROS Electricals, The Bagel Bar Coffee House, Pure Gold Jewellers, National Bonds Corporation, National Bank of Ras al-Khaimah, Al Fardan Exchange, Dnata Travel Services, aafaq Islamic Finance, DANUBE Home, Al Jaber Optical, Life Pharmacy, India Palace Restaurant, Springfield, Nine West, The Face Shop, Global Village, and aswaaq.

Three winners among DSES participants who introduced the Happiness Metre initiative in their outlets were also honoured by Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed. The winner with the highest overall happiness index score was Arab Bank for Investment and Foreign Trade, Al Masraf, while the winner of the highest number of happiness meter votes received from customers was aafaq Islamic Finance. Dubai Islamic Bank who scored the widest implementation of Happiness Metre, was also a winner.

"The winners of the Business Excellence Awards represent a measure of organisational performance and a catalyst in the race towards excellence, further development and prosperity," said Sami Al Qamzi, Director-General of DED, adding that the success of Dubai's quality and excellence journey depends on productive public and private sectors.