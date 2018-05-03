Maktoum bin Mohammed visits Human Resources Accelerators Lab

H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, today visited the Human Resources Accelerators Lab organised by the Dubai Government Human Resources Department, DGHR, to develop plans and initiatives in support of Dubai Plan 2021. The Human Resources Accelerators Lab follows the fourth Government Innovation Labs held last month by the Executive Council of Dubai.

DGHR Director-General, Abdulla Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi, briefed Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed on new ideas and proposals for enhancing government operations and increasing the efficiency and productivity of the public sector.

The Lab explored innovative systems that can motivate employees and improve their productivity and performance. The Lab also discussed the Dubai government’s future human capital requirements and ways to identify competencies and skills required in the future through strategic planning.

The participants discussed legislations governing human resources in Dubai Government, and a range of other issues including the flexibility of HR regulations and bylaws, ways to attract and retain talent, employment-contracting procedures, salary and compensation, performance appraisal and promotion, flextime, working hours and telework.

The Lab also discussed other issues including the enhancement of corporate culture by building teamwork, ways to improve team bonding and corporate loyalty, ensuring fairness, transparency and accountability and enhancing corporate competitiveness.