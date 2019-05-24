Mansoor bin Mohammed honours winners of ‘Watani Al Emarat Humanitarian Work Award’

By Wam

H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum honoured the winners of the 'Watani Al Emarat Humanitarian Work Award', during a ceremony organised by the Watani Al Emarat Foundation.

The award was held yesterday at the Intercontinental Festival City Hotel in Dubai, under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council, under the slogan, 'That’s What Zayed Used to Love'.

During the ceremony, H.H. Sheikh Lateefa bint Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan was honoured for her achievements and her charitable and humanitarian initiatives.

Sheikh Mansoor also honoured Dr. Haifaa Abu Ghazaleh, Assistant Secretary-General and Head of the Social Affairs Division of the Arab League, Sheikha Affraa Al Darmaki, the Transport Security Administration of the Department of Roads and Transport in Dubai, and the Make a Wish Foundation.

Yousef Ali Mohammed, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Lulu International Group, the Humaid bin Rashid Charity Foundation, political writer Abdullah Ahmed Al Junaid, Dr. Sheikh Ahmed Mohammed Al Shehhi, Director-General of the Ras Al Khaimah Foundation for the Holy Quran, Abdul Latif Al Sayadi, Research Expert and National Archives Lecturer at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs, Saeed Hareb, Representative of the Landmark Group, the Sports Footprint, and Abeer Ghazi Ahmed Al Suwaidi, Teacher at the Innovation School in Dubai, were also honoured during the event.

Sheikh Mansoor congratulated the winners of the award’s seventh edition while praising the efforts of the foundation and its humanitarian, social, cultural, sporting and educational initiatives, which have served the UAE’s people and promoted the culture of solidarity in the community.

Dherar Humaid Belhawl Al Falasi, Director-General of the Watani Al Emarat Foundation, along with officials and representatives attended the event.