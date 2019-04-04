Mansour bin Mohammed attends opening of Al Manar International Tolerance Convention

By Wam

H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum attended the opening of the ‘Al Manar International Tolerance Convention’ held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, wife of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

A number of scholars and preachers from different parts of the world are participating in the three-day event organised by the Al Manar Centre at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

The Convention, which comes in line with the UAE’s declaration of the year 2019 as the Year of Tolerance, will discuss the value of tolerance from various perspectives and explore associated issues. The Convention brings together a large audience to examine the role of tolerance in ensuring peace across the world through lectures, seminars and workshops.

Muslim scholars and preachers from around the world will be addressing the Convention, including Sheikh Ismail bin Musa, Mufti of the Muslims of Zimbabwe, Sheikh Assim al-Hakim of Saudi Arabia, Sheikh Said Rajeh of Canada and Abdur Raheem Green of the United Kingdom, among others.

Shamsuddin bin Mohiuddin, Chairman of Al Manar Islamic Centre, expressed his deep gratitude to Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum for her patronage and support for intellectual activities that serve Islam and spread its message of tolerance.

Mohiuddin stressed that the convention is inspired by the vision of the UAE's leadership and its keenness to deeply embed the value of tolerance in society not only locally but also on a wider global scale.

The Convention seeks to play a concrete role in promoting world peace, creating a deeper understanding of the religious aspect of tolerance, and protecting future generations from extremism and fanaticism.

The event also aims to promote the role of Islamic scholars in building a tolerant society.