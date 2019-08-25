Mohamed bin Zayed and Indian PM discuss bilateral ties

By Wam

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, today discussed enhancing bilateral relations and reviewed a variety of regional and global issues of common interest.

During an official session at Qasr Al Watan, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed welcomed the visit of the Indian Prime Minister, which comes within the framework of their mutual interests in boosting bilateral relations and cooperation in all fields, to realise their common visions and future aspirations.

The two sides also explored opportunities for expanding joint cooperation across economic, commercial, investment, cultural and energy fields, and for tapping into the business potentials available in the two countries.

Sheikh Mohamed and Modi also reviewed regional and international issues and exchanged views on them.

Sheikh Mohamed added that the UAE, led by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, is keen on joint work with India to enhance bilateral relations and exchange views on the latest regional and international developments, especially regarding regional security in Asia and the Arabian Gulf.

Sheikh Mohamed pointed to the joint interest of the UAE and India on security in the Arabian Gulf, and emphasised the UAE's unwavering stance regarding the importance of guaranteeing the freedom and safety of navigation throughout this region of great strategic importance to the world.

The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi drew attention to the UAE supporting all efforts to ensure peace on the Indian subcontinent, as this region is of great strategic importance for security in Asia and the world, as well as the close ties it has with the UAE at the political, economic, cultural and other levels.

He referred to the UAE's consistent policy of working for regional and global security and stability, and calling for the settlement of problems through dialogue, understanding and political and diplomatic means.

In turn, the Indian Prime Minister expressed his pleasure at visiting the UAE and meeting with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, while noting his country's desire to enhance friendship and strategic cooperation with the UAE, acting in the best interests of the two countries and peoples at all levels.

The two sides stressed the importance of continued cooperation, coordination and joint work in all domains to boost bilateral partnerships for the advantage of development, progress and prosperity for the two countries.

Modi stressed the importance of doubling the efforts of the international community to achieve peace, security and peaceful co-existence among peoples of the region, and emphasised the pressing need to combat extremism, violence and terrorism in all its forms.

The Indian Prime Minister signed the VIP visitors book and expressed his pleasure at visiting the UAE, nothing that he appreciated the warm welcome he had received. He also wished for the continued development and growth, in the best interest of both countries.

Present at the reception were H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Executive Committee, Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Affairs Authority, EAA, Ali bin Hammad Al Shamis, Deputy Secretary General of the Supreme National Security Council, Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, and Dr. Ahmed Abdul Rahman Al Banna, UAE Ambassador to India.

The delegation accompanying Prime Minister Modi included Ajit Doval, National Security Advisor, Vijay Keshav Gokhale, Foreign Secretary, Navdeep Singh Suri, Indian Ambassador to the UAE, and other senior government officials.

Sheikh Mohamed hosted an official banquet in honour of Modi and his accompanying delegation, which was also attended by businesspersons from both sides.