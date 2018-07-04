Mohamed bin Zayed arrives in Kazakhstan

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, arrived on Wednesday in Astana as part of an official visit to Kazakhstan.

President Nursultan Nazarbayev of Kazakhstan received His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed upon his arrival at the Presidential Palace in Astana. As part of an official ceremony, a band played the national anthems of the UAE and Kazakhstan followed by a 21-gun salute, followed with a presentation by the Kazakh Honour Guard.

His Highness was also greeted by senior Kazakh government ministers and officials.

The delegation accompanying His Highness includes, H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, Dr. Anwar Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Industry, Sultan Al Mansouri, Minister of Economy, Noura Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development, Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State, Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary-General of the Supreme National Security Council, Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Affairs Authority, and Dr. Mohammed Ahmed bin Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Ambassador to Kazakhstan.