Mohamed bin Zayed attends signing of agreements, MoUs between UAE and Mali

By Wam

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, witnessed today the signing ceremony of a number of agreements and Memoranda of Understanding, MoUs, between the UAE and Mali in the economic, trade, defence, cultural fields and funding projects, to enhance and shape joint cooperation between the two countries.

The agreements and MoUs signed between the two sides included an economic, trade and technical agreement which was signed by Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri, Minister of Economy, and a MoU in the military cooperation that was inked by Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs.

Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development, signed a MoU in the cultural cooperation. Hussain Jasem Al Nowais, Chairman of Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development, signed a MoU of operational framework for the agreement to fund small-and medium-sized enterprises, SMEs, in the Republic of Mali, which was concluded last January.

Dr. Boubou Cisse, Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Finance of Mali, signed the MoUs and agreements on behalf of his country.

The operational framework of the project financing agreement is expected to create more than 4,300 projects over the next four years, generate about 10,000 job opportunities for the youth, and provide a financial and technical framework to support government efforts aimed at promoting and empowering entrepreneurship and SMEs in Mali.