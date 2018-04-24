Mohamed bin Zayed awards 'Bravery Medal' to Armed Forces heroes

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, Monday decorated, at the Majlis of Qasr Al Bahr, several UAE Armed Forces heroes with the "Bravery Medal," for their heroic actions while performing their duties in "Operation Restoring Hope" in Yemen.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed saluted the UAE’s heroes - the nation’s protectors - for what they have offered to their nation and people and their heroic and honourable actions, which reflect their gallantry, dedication and spirit of sacrifice. He prayed to Allah Almighty to keep their honour and security for the nation and its wise leadership, and preserve the safety of its children, heal the injured, and grant the righteous martyrs his mercy and a place in his heavens.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed awarded the medal to Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Ali Rashid Saif Al Ghaithi; Mohammed Ahmed Abdul Aziz Al Shehhi; Musa Ali Yousif bin Huwaidin; Humaid Rashid Saeed Al Zaabi; Abdul Rahman Mohammed Ibrahim Al Hammadi; Mohammed Rashid Mohammed Al Sareedi and Ahmed Majid Saeed Al Nuaimi.

The ceremony was attended by H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler`s Representative in Al Ain Region; H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior; H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chief of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court; H.H. Sheikh Omar bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan Chairman of the Board of the Zayed Higher Organisation for Humanitarian Care and Special Needs, ZHO: Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister for Tolerance; Lt. General Hamad Mohammed Thani Al Rumaithi, Chief of Staff of the UAE Armed Forces: Rear Admiral Sheikh Saeed bin Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; Commander of the Naval Forces; Major General Saleh Mohammed Saleh Mujrin Al Ameri, Commander of the Land Forces and a number of the UAE Armed Forces officials.