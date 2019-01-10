Mohamed bin Zayed checks on Bahraini Prime Minister's health

By Wam

H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today called Prime Minister of Bahrain Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa, to check on his health condition.

During the phone call, Sheikh Mohamed wished Prince Khalifa continuing good health and wellbeing.

In turn, Bahrain's Prime Minister extended thanks and appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed for his warm and fraternal feelings, wishing permanent progress and prosperity for the UAE's leadership and people.