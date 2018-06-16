Mohamed bin Zayed, Ethiopian PM hold talks

An official round of talks was held in Addis Ababa on Friday between His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces and Dr. Abiy Ahmed Ali, Prime Minister of Ethiopia, covering bilateral ties of friendship and cooperation, the strategic partnership between the two countries and regional and international issues of mutual interest.

At the beginning of the session, the Ethiopian Prime Minister welcomed Sheikh Mohamed on his visit to Ethiopia and congratulated him on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr. He underlined the special and progressive relations between the two friendly countries and peoples.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed political, economic, investment and development relations and the potentials of furthering them, particularly in the vital; fields of mutual interest. They also stressed the need to step up coordination to explore new opportunities for cooperation.

They reviewed ways to enhance bilateral cooperation, as well as latest regional and international developments.

Sheikh Mohamed praised the deep-rooted relations between the UAE and Ethiopia and the keenness of their leaderships to further strengthen them. He added that the UAE attaches great importance to developing economic relations with Ethiopia which is currently witnessing rapid economic growth. He noted that the Emirati investments in Ethiopia are also witnessing significant growth.

He expressed his confidence that the UAE-Ethiopian relations will witness a positive shift, thanks to the cooperation agreements between the two countries that cover economic, commercial, cultural and development fields.

At the end of the meeting, the two sides expressed their interest in developing bilateral cooperation in economic, commercial, investment and development domains, in a way that will serve the common interests of the two friendly countries and contribute to achieving sustainable development, security and stability in the African continent.

They also emphasised the need for the international community to intensify efforts towards achieving peace and security in the region and in the whole world and to instill the values of tolerance and peaceful co-existence.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chief of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court; H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Department of Transport; Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri, Minister of Economy; Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary-General of the Supreme National Security Council; Faris Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Advisor at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs; Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Affairs Authority, EAA; Mohammed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court; Ahmed Al Mail Al Zaabi, Charge D'Affaires at the UAE Embassy in Addis Ababa; Mohammed Al Abbar, Chairman of Emaar Properties; Mohammed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director-General of Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, and Isa Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Borad Chairman of Etisalat.