Mohamed bin Zayed meets with a number of Al Ain citizens at Qasr Al Muwaiji

By Wam

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, met today with a number of Emirati citizens at Qasr Al Muwaiji in Al Ain, where he exchanged with them cordial talks about the deeply-rooted values of harmony, cohesion and communication in the UAE community as a one family, in addition to its traditions and strong ties that bring the country's leadership and its people under the umbrella of love and belonging to the homeland.

H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Zayed Higher Organisation for Humanitarian Care & Special Needs, ZHO, and other Sheikhs attended the meeting.

The audience recalled the efforts of the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and his keenness on enhancing the Emirati traditions and preserving its indigenous components that distinguish its national identity. They also commended the desire of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan to cherish the legacy of the Founding Father so as to pass on these values to the generations.

While speaking to the audience, Sheikh Mohamed highlighted the attention paid by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa to communicate and interact with the UAE citizens and reassure on their conditions.

On their part, the citizens expressed their happiness at the visit of Sheikh Mohamed while expressing loyalty and love for the wise leadership and wished further security and safety for the homeland as well as good health for President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa. They also said that the meetings reflect the strong cohesion and harmony between the leadership and the UAE citizens.

Sheikh Mohamed toured the palace exhibition that highlights the life and achievements of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa and his grooming for the for leadership with the guidance of his father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. The palace showcases the close and long-standing relationship between Qasr al Muwaiji and Abu Dhabi’s leaders.