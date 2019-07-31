Mohamed bin Zayed meets with Malaysian officials

By Wam

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has met with a number of Malaysian officials during his stay in Kuala Lumpur.

His Highness received on Tuesday, Mukhriz Mahathir, Chief Minister of the northern state of Kedah and the deputy president of the Malaysian United Indigenous Party, PBBM, as well as Marzuki Yahya, Malaysia's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and PBBM Secretary-General.

The parties discussed means to advance ties between the two countries, and exchanged views on issues of mutual interest.

They also reiterated that bilateral relations between the UAE and Malaysia has witnessed continued growth, based on strong foundations of mutual respect, trust and shared visions.

Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary-General of the Supreme National Security Council, Mohammed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, Khalid Ghanim Al Ghaith, UAE Ambassador to Malaysia, and Sultan Rashid Al Shamsi, Executive Director at the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, attended the meeting.