Mohamed bin Zayed meets with number of heads of delegations, defence ministers in IDEX

By Wam

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has met with a number of delegations and defence ministers who are visiting the country to participate in IDEX 2019 being organised at ADNEC.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed met, separately, with Ibrahim Kasuri Fofana, Prime Minister of the Republic of Guinea; Pakistan's Minister for Defence Production Zubaida Jalal, and Chairman of State Military Industrial Committee of Belarus Roman Golovchenko.

Sheikh Mohamed welcomed the guests and exchanged views on the existing relations between the UAE and their respective countries, especially issues related to military and defence aspects.

During the meeting, they exchanged views about IDEX which includes exhibitions, meetings and various events, exchange of expertise and experiences among top companies in this field.