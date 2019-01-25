Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences to Al Ameri family

By Wam

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, offered his condolences to Salem Abdullah bin Kardoos Al Ameri and his brothers on the death of their father.

Sheikh Mohamed offered the condolences during a visit to the family residence in Al Ain Thursday.

Sheikh Mohamed expressed his heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased and prayed to Allah Almighty to bless his soul and bestow patience and solace upon his family.

Condolences were also offered by Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Ambassador to Bahrain and Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazroeui, Under-secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court.