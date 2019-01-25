Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences to Al Neyadi family

By Wam

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, offered his condolences to Hamad, Sultan and Mubarak Mohamed bin Yarwan Al Neyadi on the death of their mother.

Sheikh Mohamed offered the condolences during a visit to the family residence in Al Ain Thursday.

Sheikh Mohamed expressed his heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased and prayed to Allah Almighty to bless her soul and bestow patience and solace upon her family.

Also offering condolences along with Sheikh Mohamed was Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazroeui, Under-secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court.